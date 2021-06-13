Photo Credit: Cartoon using copyright-free images

Hamas, yes, that despicable group of baby killers both on Israel’s and Gaza’s side of the border, is angry with Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Min).

Last week we reported that some fellow Democrats have finally had the gumption to criticize Omar (D-Min) for comparing the US and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban (Gutsy Dems Dare to Condemn Rep Omar for Comparing US, Israel, to Hamas, Taliban). It was pretty outrageous, even for one of the House’s most anti-American and anti-Semitic members.

Rep. Ilhan Omar tweeted on June 7: “We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the US, Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban.”

We must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity. We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban. I asked @SecBlinken where people are supposed to go for justice. pic.twitter.com/tUtxW5cIow — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) June 7, 2021

On Friday, one Basem Naim of Hamas’ International Relations Office, issued an angry statement saying “it is unacceptable to make such an unfair comparison, which contradicts with basic norms of justice and international law. (Hamas disapproves of US Rep. Ilhan Omar’s remarks on Israeli aggression on Gaza)”

Look at that, Hamas, Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Cal.), and Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) all agree, Omar’s statement was outrageous. Of course, Hamas was not enraged about the same points US Congress members were…

“Given Representative Omar’s history of engaging in this type of conduct, House Democratic leadership must take immediate & meaningful action to remove her from @HouseForeign,” the letter reads. “We consider anything less to be a form of complicity.”https://t.co/sUi2IHZWLT — Office of Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (@RepMalliotakis) June 11, 2021

“The remarks made by US congresswoman Ilhan Omar are very peculiar; she equated between the victim and the executioner when she treated the resistance of the Palestinian people, the Israeli crimes in Palestine, and the US aggression in Afghanistan as an equal footing,” the Hamas official noted.

And so, Naim concluded, “we hope that US Rep. Ilhan Omar and all defenders of Palestinian rights make effort to provide a proper and accurate description of the situation, as this is the starting point to lay the foundations for a fair solution for this prolonged state of injustice and denial of the Palestinian people’s rights.”

In researching this piece, I dug up a July 2008 statement by Barack Obama, then the Democratic presidential candidate, who said: “If somebody was sending rockets into my house, where my two daughters sleep at night, I’m going to do everything in my power to stop that, and I would expect Israelis to do the same thing.”

The Squad still supports Omar, including Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who tweeted last Thursday: “Freedom of speech doesn’t exist for Muslim women in Congress. The benefit of the doubt doesn’t exist for Muslim women in Congress. House Democratic leadership should be ashamed of its relentless, exclusive tone policing of Congresswomen of color.”

Freedom of speech doesn’t exist for Muslim women in Congress. The benefit of the doubt doesn’t exist for Muslim women in Congress. House Democratic leadership should be ashamed of its relentless, exclusive tone policing of Congresswomen of color. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) June 10, 2021

Because, as we all know, Muslim women are treated much better in the parliaments of Arab countries, where they speak up routinely against the ills of honor killing, rape, forced marriages, polygamy, and execution for adultery.