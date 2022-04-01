Photo Credit: Flash90

The ISIS weekly publication A-Naba’ published a centerfold article overnight Friday titled, “Our campaign against the Jews – a pure Islamic campaign” in which it was clarified that the organization spares no effort to kill Jews and to recruit units that strive for this goal, Kan 11 commentator Roi Kais reported, citing the article’s declaration: “The Jews know this and are hiding a lot more than they’re saying.”

The article criticized the “Palestinian factions that receive funding from Iran” who tried to claim that the attack was carried out for purely nationalistic motives. It also suggests there are those who try to keep Islam out of the battle against the Jews and place it in “dirty national contexts to escape the ‘toll of faith.'”

ISIS, the article argues, is working to correct this great mistake that generations after generations have inherited: “Our campaign against the Jews is a purely ideological Islamic campaign. The legitimacy on which caliphate soldiers rely in all their wars is the legitimacy of the Holy Scriptures and the Sunnah (the traditions and practices of the prophet Muhammad Muslims must follow – DI).

As for the specific attack in Hadera, which the magazine called a “blessed action,” the article suggested that Muslims have been waiting for an oath of allegiance from Palestine to the new leader, Abu al-Hasan al-Hashimi: “This oath came but in a special way. It came signed in the blood of two lions of Islam who insisted on joining the convoy of light.”

Abu al-Hasan al-Hashimi al-Qurashi is an Iraqi Islamic terrorist and the third and current caliph of the Islamic State. He was named as caliph on March 10, 2022, in an audio message by the new speaker of ISIS, Abu Omar al-Muhajir, more than a month after the death of his predecessor on the throne, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi. The Speaker’s message said that Abu al-Hassan was given a pledge in response to the will of the former caliph.

According to two unnamed Iraqi security officials cited by Reuters, al-Qurashi’s real name is Juma Awad al-Badri, and he is the elder brother of former ISIS Caliph, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

So, the ISIS affiliates who committed the murders in Be’er Sheva and Hadera were sending a message of allegiance to the new Caliph. Good to know.

The article stated that the murderers fulfilled their duty and gladdened the hearts of Muslims everywhere while upsetting the Jews, the hypocrites, and others who rank below them.

The article also states that “the infidels tried to convince the people that the Islamic State is not fighting the Jews because it does not want to, and continued to lend legitimacy to this lie to discourage anyone who wants to join the movement. They have forgotten that governments, alliances, factions, and militias have joined hands in the past decade to prevent caliphate soldiers and their units from reaching Palestine or points of contact with the Jews. Their goals and interests intersected with the Jews to prevent this. But Allah came at them from where they had not expected it and what they feared the most has happened! They became obsessed like the devil every time they heard of an operation inside Palestine for fear that it was carried out by the caliphate soldiers! They wouldn’t confirm it before making sure its motives were distant from those they hated and were angry with! And if such an action by the jihad fighters took place, it was dubbed ‘doubtful.’”

Finally, the article calls on “young people in Palestine and its environs” to dust themselves off, come out of their stagnation and the loss of their way and correct the path of their faith as they exchange the shackles of nationalism for the wealth of Islam: “They must know that the solution is not just the fight, but the pure fight for Allah.”

Meanwhile, the spokesman for the Iraqi Joint Operations Command, Major General Tahsin Al-Khafaji, on Thursday told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that a large-scale plan by ISIS to target many cities and towns during the month of Ramadan (starting tomorrow, Saturday) had been thwarted, and several ISIS cells that were preparing to participate in those attacks were destroyed.

Four days ago, units of the Iraqi army, backed by extensive air cover, launched a joint operation under the name “Solid Will” with special combat units, along with the police and the Popular Mobilization Forces, in three governorates, in the north and west of the country, namely Anbar, Salah al-Din and Nineveh, targeting ISIS cells and remnants, in the first military campaign of its kind in nearly two months.

Al-Khafaji told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that ISIS was intending to implement its plan, through what he called the “Ramadan Battle,” in several Iraqi cities, and added that “our forces succeeded in destroying terrorist cell elements, as well as many of the organization’s hideouts, and confiscating weapons and explosives, as part of a preemptive operation that thwarted the ISIS plot.”