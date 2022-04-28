Photo Credit: Lach Yerushalaim on Facebook

Sheikh Ekrima Sa’id Sabri, 83, who was appointed by Yasser Arafat in 1994 to serve as the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem and Palestine (the stint ended in 2006) spoke on Tuesday at a virtual conference alongside senior terrorists from around the world, including Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah and Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh. Islamic Jihad top thugs were also on hand.

So far, not such a big deal – Sabri is not the first and won’t be the last anti-Semitic Jerusalem Mufti who collaborates with Jew-haters. Here’s the thing, though: according to Hakol Ha’Yehudi, only a few hours before the all villains Zoom, this former Mufti was giving a speech at a school in eastern Jerusalem run by the Israeli Ministry of Education and the Jerusalem Municipality’s Education Dept.

Sabri was received as the guest of honor at the Boys’ Elementary School in Isawiya, a neighborhood in eastern Jerusalem, near the Hadassah Mount Scopus Medical Center. The former Mufti even received from the school an honorary plaque for his many good works, all at Israeli taxpayers’ expense. He then proceeded to instruct the students on prayers and religious topics around the Muslim month of Ramadan.

At the Zoom conference, Sabri attacked normalization with Israel and said that “most Arab countries are engaged in internal struggles or normalization with Israel but this does not absolve them of responsibility. The nation is obligated to protect the residents of Jerusalem.”

Sabri receiving a certificate of appreciation from MK Mansour Abbas, and senior Ra’am officials Razi Issa and Abu Daabs:

>הנה סברי מקבל תעודת הערכה ממנסור עבאס וראזי עיסא ואבו דעאבס בכירי רעמ והפלג הדרומי pic.twitter.com/9HOklRSKJJ — אלחנן גרונר (@elchangr) April 26, 2022

Religious Zionism Chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich insisted “Israel’s security services must arrest Mufti Ekrima Sabri tonight and prosecute him. I do not imagine that [MK Mansour] Abbas’ strong connection with Sabri and the fact that this government is dependent on Abbas will prevent such a critical security move.”

Yes, but will they let him display his honorary plaque in his prison cell?

PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas removed Sabri from his post as mufti in July 2006, reportedly for his growing popularity and open expression of antisemitic incitement as well as insidious, dangerous political views.

In a 2000 interview with the Italian newspaper La Repubblica, Sabri said, “Six million Jews dead? No way, they were much fewer. Let’s stop with this fairytale exploited by Israel to capture international solidarity. It is not my fault if Hitler hated Jews, indeed they were hated a little everywhere. Instead, it is necessary to denounce the unjust occupation endured by my people. Tomorrow I will ask John Paul II… to support our cause.”

On 20 February 2005, Sabri told Saudi Arabian Al Majd TV: “Anyone who studies The Protocols of the Elders of Zion and specifically the Talmud will discover that one of the goals of these Protocols is to cause confusion in the world and to undermine security throughout the world.”