MK Itamar Ben-Gvir (Religious Zionist) visited Kaplan Hospital in Rehovot on Tuesday, where a Hamas terrorist is currently being treated. He wanted to see the conditions which the terrorist is being kept under. The terrorist, Makdad al-Qawasmi, is currently on day 91 of his hunger strike.

The Hamas terrorist has been receiving a number of high level Arab visitors who took selfies with him, along with some of the Arab hospital staff who also took photos with the terrorist.

Ben-Gvir was apparently surprised to discover that Joint Arab List MK Aymen Odeh was already there visiting the terrorist.

A verbal confrontation broke out between the two as hospital staff tried to intervene. This confrontation ended with Odeh physically pushing Ben-Gvir.

Though you can be sure that Ben-Gvir will be taking legal steps against Odeh in the Knesset in return.

