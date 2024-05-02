Photo Credit: Chuck Kennedy/US State Department

The founding director of a small think tank in Washington DC, Dr. Charles Asher Small, warned in a Jerusalem Press Club briefing with journalists Thursday evening that Qatar — the same country brokering hostage and ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas — is also pulling the strings on America’s Ivy League Campuses.



The Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism & Policy (ISGAP) was established about ten years ago to investigate the sources and methods of modern-day antisemitism, how it spreads and how it affects policy in a globalized world.

In the ISGAP project “Networks of Hate,” the organization exposes Qatari funding — to the tune of nearly a trillion dollars in assets — as soft power to influence the messages on college campuses around the world.

Small says Qatar is “investing in our best universities in the United States and Europe and Canada and around the world, buying the media of record, buying PR firms and law firms, using this trillion dollars and assets as soft power to portray the Qataris as a, you know, a moderating force in the region, a friend of the West and a friend of other people.”

But there’s more. “I think what’s very important to understand is that Qatar is a tiny country with less than 350,000 citizens, [and] they’re giving more money to American and European universities than any other country in the world.

“So why would a tiny country of less than 350,000 citizens give more money to Western universities than China, Russia, European allies, or Canada?” Small asks.

The answer is found in the deep connection between the royal family of Qatar and the Muslim Brotherhood, he answers.

Qatar, Muslim Brotherhood, Hamas, SJP & JVP

The royal family has a spiritual oath to the Muslim Brotherhood so they follow all its religious edits, fatwas and rulings to the letter.

Qatar’s rulers “represent the Brotherhood in their use of soft power and political influence that they’re exercising throughout the world,” Small says.

Muslim Brotherhood spiritual leader Yusuf Qaradawi, who also launched Islamic Studies at Oxford University, argued that the True Believer is obligated to complete the work of Hitler, Small says.

The requirement to annihilate the Jewish People, a core element of Qaradawi’s teachings, is followed by the Qatari regime, he says.

“The Qatari regime’s goal and the Muslim Brotherhood’s goal is to remove and isolate, distance Israel from the West and from the United States, to destroy it. And to use antisemitism as a way to fragment and weaken and then destroy the Great Satan, the United States of America.

“This is their stated objectives and goals that was uncovered by Swiss security 40 years ago.”

Had Gadya

Two days ago, ISGAP came out with a report on Students for Justice in Palestine, which the think tank says was born out of the American Muslims for Palestine , which is a Muslim Brotherhood organization.

“SJP is directly connected to AMP, which is a Brotherhood organization and follows that ideology. JVP – the Jewish Voices for Peace – we found, for the first time that I am aware of, that the AMP, the Muslim Brotherhood has been funding not only the SJP but they’re JVP for the protests as we speak,” Small reveals.

“So for the first time in our report we’ve ascertained clear evidence: this was said by the AMP’s legal counsel that they are funding SJP and JVP.”

Dual Use & Nuclear Tech at Texas A&M

In a separate report, ISGAP reveals Texas A&M had a contract — they were trying to keep it confidential but we uncovered it — they had a contract with the Qatari Foundation for $1.3 billion that was given by the Qataris to Texas A&M.

“We uncovered 502 research projects, that Texas A&M gave all of the intellectual property rights to the Qataris — which is odd.

“We flagged 58 projects, research projects that the Qataris now own, with dual use military and even nuclear research with military implications, and I’m choosing my words

carefully,” Small says.

“So this is a regime that has … a very important American Military Base but it’s also a regime that has good relations with the Iranian revolutionary regime and we know they’re trying to get nuclear devices and weapons. They have good relations with the Taliban, they have good relations with Al-Qaeda to this day, and as we know they fund and support the Muslim Brotherhood offshoot Hamas, so this is a very troubling.”

Put it all together and how does it add up?

Trouble for the Jewish People, that much is certain, but double trouble for the State of Israel, which is deeply entangled with this nation that pretends to be the honest broker while walking both sides of the street.

Given all of the above, should Israel be engaging in ceasefire and hostage talks that involve Qatar?