Photo Credit: Pixabay

Natalie interviews Shira Dicker, a Writer and New Yorker who lives near Columbia University and walks daily through the campus. Shira gives us a description of what’s been going on there since before Pesach. Tents on the lawn, pro-Hamas protesters, kids with no purpose, doing dances for Palestine and Yoga, all while taking over the campus and garning support for Hamas from faculty and students.