For the past ten days, the PLO flag has been hoisted on top of the Dome of the Rock on the Temple Mount without police response. The flag representing PA Arabs’ independence and their dream of one day chasing the Jews out of “Palestine” greets Israelis and tourists who ascend from the Jewish Quarter of the old city of Jerusalem to the Kotel and the Temple Mount.

Responding during Sunday morning’s cabinet meeting to several tweets that condemned government and police inaction in face of the longest-ever duration of a PLO flag on the Temple Mount, Communication Minister Yoaz Hendel (New Hope) said: “I don’t know of a decision of a political echelon that says that non-Israeli flags should be hoisted on the Temple Mount or anywhere else.”

With that, Hendel belittled the seriousness of this violation of the status quo on the Temple Mount and ignored the fact that it’s not the flag of France or the US up there, on the gold dome, but the flag of a terrorist organization sworn to destroy Israel since 1964.

With his charming sense of humor, Minister Hendel explained that “we don’t fight flags. We fight terrorism, and on the contrary, I don’t want to divert attention to some flag. There are much more serious phenomena of lack of governance and sovereignty, in the Negev, the Galilee, and on the Temple Mount, and those must be addressed.”

“Still, such flags should not be there,” Hendel conceded.

In the past, Jewish visitors who dared wave an Israeli flag on the Temple Mount were detained and removed from the holy site for long periods of time.