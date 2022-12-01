Photo Credit: Oren Ben Hakoon/POOL

Urns out, different Arabs have radically different views of the next National Security Minister, MK Itamar Ben Gvir. On the one hand, there’s the Lions’ Den terrorist group, which went on Telegram to blame him for the killing of five Arabs over the past day and to declare a day of rage in response. Ben Gvir told 103FM Thursday morning that he was delighted to see what an impact he had – killing five terrorists by just, well, being there.

And then this was this report from Kan News reporter Michael Shemesh: the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Israel invited Ben Gvir to a festive event in Tel Aviv in honor of UAE’s 51st Day of Independence tonight (Thursday). Ben Gvir was invited along with Knesset members, ministers, and many other dignitaries.

Ben Gvir was invited by the UAE embassy in the past, but this time he received the invitation from the ambassador himself, His Excellency Mohamed Mahmoud Fateh Ali Abdulla Al Khaja, and he plans to attend. Who wouldn’t?

The invite is in direct contrast to the unfortunate hot-mic comment by President Isaac Herzog, who told Shas representatives “the whole world was afraid of him,” meaning Ben Gvir.

The United Arab Emirates is a constitutional federation. On December 2, 1971, the UAE was declared an independent, sovereign and federal state. The UAE comprises seven emirates: Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah.

And not one of them is afraid of Itamar Ben Gvir!