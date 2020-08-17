Photo Credit: Flash90

Dr. Waseem Yousef, a renowned religious figure in the United Arab Emirates, was delighted, and said so on Twitter, that the city of Netanya, Israel, honored his country by displaying on its main avenue interspersed Israeli and UAE flags.

“Israel raises the flags of the Emirates in the city of Netanya, and some Palestinians are burning the flag of my country,” Dr. Yousef tweeted.

In another tweet, Dr. Yousef praised an Israeli Border Patrol officer who rescued a UAE flag which was being desecrated by Arabs at the Temple Mount compound.

“The manners of this Jew is more honorable than you, because you are without honor,” he tweeted.

Needless to say, the good doctor’s tweets were received with torrents of anger and rejection by countless Arab Twitter users, and love and appreciation by Israelis.