On Wednesday afternoon, na immense fire devastated buildings at the Oorah’s Girl Zone, a Jewish summer camp in the town of Gilboa, Schoharie County, in the upper Catskills, about an hour’s drive from Albany, NY.

Due to the coronavirus regulations, the camp was not in session.

Torah scrolls that are normally at the site over the summer were removed before the start of the season.

In normal times, TheZone offers two separate Jewish sleepaway camps, for the Boys and Girls. The camps’ world-class resort facilities offer a diverse mix of leisure, sports and recreational activities. The camps instill a strong sense of Jewish pride in their campers, with authentic Shabbat experiences and stimulating workshops.

TheZone Jewish sleepaway camps are a division of Oorah, an organization dedicated to enhancing the lives of Jewish families nationwide.

Videos of the raging fire show the dining room/Kitchen building going up in flames at the girls’ camp. According to reports, this building was burnt to the ground.