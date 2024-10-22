Photo Credit: Trump 2024 Campaign on Facebook

Lebanon’s MTV channel dedicated a day to former President Donald Trump in Michigan as part of covering his campaign efforts aimed at the Arab community.

In the interview, Trump stated, “Despite all the challenges Lebanon is facing, things will turn out very well, and the Lebanese people will be happy in the end.”

He further expressed that, if elected president, he would work toward establishing peace in the Middle East. And based on his track record, most notably the Abraham Accords, I trust him better than I do his opponent.

I asked ChatGPT to produce a cohesive version of the MTV interview below. I recommend that if you’re interested in a specific segment you’ll go back to the video.

MTV: President Trump, welcome to MTV Lebanon. This is your first time on our channel, and we’re the only media platform that consistently challenges Hezbollah’s influence in Lebanon.

Trump: Congratulations!

MTV: For our first question: with the ongoing Lebanon-Israel conflict, how do you plan to engage with Lebanese and Arab Americans, especially in key states like Michigan, and address their concerns about U.S. foreign policy?

Trump responds: “I’ve met with many people from Lebanon, and many people in this country who want this conflict to end. They, of course, want peace in the Middle East, and that’s what we will eventually achieve. Lebanon is going through a lot right now with everything that’s happening, but it will work out very well. In the end, the Lebanese people will be very happy. Tremendous progress has been made, and we’re going to continue to move forward.”

When asked about achieving peace in the Middle East and who’s responsible for the ongoing conflict in Lebanon, President Trump responds:

“Well, if you take a look, we have many people working towards peace, but there are also many who aren’t. Those who don’t want peace are the ones responsible, and they are paying a big price for it.”

The interviewer then mentions that Trump has stated the war will end once he is elected and asks about specific solutions for a comprehensive and lasting peace in Lebanon.

Trump replies: “The process is moving along very rapidly, more so than it has been in the past. We’re working to accelerate the progress, and if you look at Israel, you’ll see…”

President Trump continues, highlighting the importance of removing obstacles to peace in the Middle East:

“A lot of people are really liking what they see in terms of getting rid of some very bad actors. We need to create peace in the Middle East, and part of that is eliminating these obstacles. The people of Lebanon deserve to live a beautiful life, and that’s what we aim to achieve.”

When asked about the conditions necessary for a ceasefire and an end to the war in Lebanon, Trump responded:

“The conditions are simple: you have to bring two groups together. They need to meet and work things out.”

President Trump remains optimistic about the peace process, saying:

“They’re going to work it out, and I think you’re going to see some really constructive outcomes. When I’m president, I’ll accelerate the process.”

When asked about the increasing talk of a “new Middle East” and how Lebanon fits into that vision, Trump responds:

“My vision is very simple: peace. And I think we can add another word—happiness. Let the people be happy and peaceful. They’ve suffered for years, and we want to bring peace and happiness to them.”

MTV Lebanon, with its vast Arab audience, especially among Lebanese Americans in the United States, asked President Trump what message he would like to convey to this community.

Trump responded: “We’re going to work very closely with the Lebanese people and Lebanese Americans. We have a lot of them here in the U.S.—they are hardworking, brilliant, and wonderful people. They’re looking at their homeland, seeing what’s happening, and they don’t want that turmoil. We’re going to get it all worked out, straighten things out, and we will achieve peace and happiness in the end.”

When asked about the situation with Iran and the potential for a solution, particularly whether it involves Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu striking Iran’s nuclear program, President Trump responded:

“I think you’re going to find out very soon. That’s not for me to say right now because I’m not president yet. When I am, I have some very strong ideas. But we cannot allow anyone to cause trouble in the region. I believe things can work out well for everyone, and that’s what I expect to happen.”

