Secretary of State Anthony Blinken told Israeli officials on Friday that a humanitarian ceasefire is necessary not only for the residents of Gaza but also for the sake of world public opinion, Kan 11 News reported Saturday night. According to the report, Blinken stressed that for now, both the Democratic and Republican parties support Israel, but images of the suffering Gaza Arabs are starting to come in, and there are anti-Israel demonstrations worldwide, which means Israel needs a ceasefire to regain its international breathing space and so that it can later resume its military activity.

This is not 1938 Berlin ??

This is 2023 Berlin ??

pic.twitter.com/I5flzwfFsX — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) November 4, 2023

In other words, the impact of the images of some 1,400 massacred Israeli babies, infants, and women has already faded, and Israel is losing its justification for going after the Hamas Nazis. It must either come up with fresh batches of dead Israelis or let Hamas live another day, even as it continues to shoot rockets – albeit at greatly reduced numbers – at Israeli civilian populations.

גם באוסלו הפגנות תמיכה בפלסטינים pic.twitter.com/wSshOQx6E7 — כל החדשות בזמן אמת ? (@Saher95755738) November 4, 2023

Earlier on Saturday, the IDF announced it would allow the humanitarian flow of Arabs from northern Gaza to the south along the Philadelphi corridor. Hamas took advantage of the humanitarian window of opportunity that the IDF gave to the residents and attacked with mortar fire and anti-tank missiles the Israeli forces that were engaged in opening the corridor. Hamas continues to try to prevent the movement of civilians out of the northern Gaza Strip because they need them to serve as human shields.

On second thought, calling Hamas Nazis may be an insult to the Nazis.

At the start of their Friday meeting, Prime Minister Netanyahu showed Blinken and his delegation clips of the footage prepared by the IDF Spokesperson which depict the horrors of the massacre perpetrated by Hamas on October 7. If the images stirred something in the Secretary of State, it wasn’t evident from his incessant repetition of the “humanitarian pause” mantra, much as he had done over the past few weeks with the “two-state solution” mantra.

Netanyahu insisted that any ceasefire would be contingent on the release of the Israeli hostages, many of whom are women and children. “I have made clear that we are continuing forcefully, and that Israel refuses a temporary cease-fire that does not include the release of our hostages,” Netanyahu told the press later, and added, “Israel does not allow the entry of fuel to the Gaza Strip and opposes the transfer of funds to Gaza.”

Blinken, for his part, stressed the need “of doing everything possible to protect civilians, the imperative of doing everything possible to get assistance to those who need it.”

But what do you do when each time you try to assist those civilians, Hamas shoots RPGs and anti-tank rockets at you?

In a Saturday meeting between Blinken and the foreign ministers of Jordan and Egypt in Amman, Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said, “The Arab countries, the Arab world demand an immediate ceasefire that will end this war and end the killing of the innocent and the destruction it is causing. And we don’t accept that it is self-defense; it is a raging war that is killing civilians, destroying their homes, their hospitals, their schools, their mosques, and their churches. It cannot be justified under any pretext, and it will not bring Israel security; it will not bring the region peace.”

“Their churches?” In Gaza? Might as well accuse Israel of bombing synagogues in the Strip (no need, they were all burned by local Arabs after the Israeli withdrawal in 2005). But there are three churches remaining in Gaza, and they’ve been subject to arson by the local dedicated Muslims, and sustained severe damage in the 2007 fighting between Hamas and Fatah, when each side used their bell towers to snipe at the other.

More to the point: how else would the IDF deal with hospitals, schools, and mosques that have been turned by Hamas into full-fledged military bases?

Blinken is right that Israel is losing the propaganda war, a mere four weeks after the atrocities of October 7. Saturday saw massive demonstrators in front of the White House and in Major US cities. Protesters tried to climb over the White House gate and storm the grounds.

?The White House Protestors breach the outer barriers and attempts to scale The White House gate – the wall and gate have been vandalized WATCH: pic.twitter.com/7FGZVCw0zk — Wid Lyman (@Wid_Lyman) November 5, 2023

Here’s another view. This was repeated across the US and in major European cities.

???????| Pro-Palestine Protest at the White House. pic.twitter.com/lUqhLo2EDG — MAHR X (@MessiasAHG) November 5, 2023

Ella Emhoff, the 24-year-old daughter of the US First Jewish Gentleman Doug Emhoff is promoting a fundraising drive “supporting urgent relief for Gaza’s children” on her Instagram account. Needless to say, there’s no mention of the October 7 massacre of Jewish children. Princess Ella has 315,000 followers, and the fundraiser, which raised close to $8 million (build those tunnels!), is run by the 501(c)3 group Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund.

Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff has raised nearly $8M for Gaza on her Instagram: ‘Abhorrent’ https://t.co/d0ATwC6e3i pic.twitter.com/0gWnqVvzij — New York Post (@nypost) November 4, 2023

The Young Democratic Socialists of America chapter at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill called the October 7 atrocities “decolonial action in real-time,” declaring that they stand “in solidarity with the Palestinian people in the pursuit of their liberation from colonization and apartheid.”

A spokesperson for Black Lives Matter in Philadelphia stated on October 8: “We gotta make sure our so-called progressives who stand for justice except for when it comes to Palestine are more afraid of the people, are more afraid of us, than they’re afraid of AIPAC and their funders… The same police who are willing to kill you and me here in the streets of Philadelphia are going over to Palestine to learn the best methods to do so. The same people who are gentrifying our communities and sit comfortably stealing their land and creating these bullshit settlements in Palestine.”

And Jewish Voice for Peace, calling itself “the largest progressive Jewish anti-Zionist organization in the world,” filled up Grand Central Station in New York a week ago with protesters demanding essentially what Antony Blinken and the Jordanian FM are demanding: that Israel stop killing those Hamas humanitarians.

JVP issued this call on its website: “We’re organizing a grassroots, multiracial, cross-class, intergenerational movement of US Jews into solidarity with Palestinian freedom struggle. If you’ve been looking for a political home for Jews on the left in this perilous moment; if you’ve been wanting a Jewish community with justice at the center; if you’ve been looking to turn your rage and grief into meaningful, strategic action, join us. You belong here.”

An estimated one out of every four US Jews support Hamas in one way or another. Where do you think the $8 million Ella Emhoff has raised came from?

So as a “tolerant” country are we just going to accept that every weekend, Jewish people will have to adjust to avoiding central London? Altering their journeys to avoid being uncomfortably at train stations? Not a glowing endorsement of multiculturalism

pic.twitter.com/jwjzQMZ633 — Chris Rose (@ArchRose90) November 4, 2023

On Friday, Israel haters the world over received a fresh slab of meat into which they sank their fangs: a Hamas spokesman and the head of Al Shifa Hospital, Dr. Mohammad Abu Salmiya, announced that the IDF had struck an ambulance packed with wounded individuals which was on its way out of the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing. They claimed the carnage included 13 victims.

A short while later, the IDF reported that the ambulance was “being used by a Hamas terrorist cell,” and “a number of Hamas terrorist operatives were killed in the strike.”

Meanwhile, UN officials and diplomats are blaming Israeli security checks for delays in delivering humanitarian aid to the suffering victims in Gaza.

So, yes, Secretary Blinken, there’s no telling how much more hate Israel is going to generate around the world for each day of chasing and killing Hamas murderers. But what can you do, Jews don’t believe in suicide. Just the other day, a member of Hamas’s political bureau named Ghazi Hamad told Lebanese TV that the attack on October 7 “was just the first time, and there will be a second, a third, a fourth.”

“We must teach Israel a lesson, and we will do this again and again,” he added.

Oh, we’ve learned the lesson, Mr. Hamad, and one day, when the long arm of Israeli avengers reaches you, as it will all your friends from the “Hamas political bureau,” you will surely learn it, too.