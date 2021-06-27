Photo Credit: khamenei.ir

The Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf announced in an open session on Sunday that the 3-month technical agreement Tehran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had signed in February has not been extended, and none of the recordings of Iran’s nuclear sites has been submitted to the UN agency, Tasnim reported.

Qalibaf had been asked by a lawmaker whether the Supreme National Security Council of Iran would extend the three-month technical agreement with the IAEA. Under the three-month deal, Iran has been recording information offline at its nuclear sites, but warned that a lack of breakthrough in the Vienna negotiations on renewing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) would mean that the UN nuclear agency would have no access to the information, the cameras would be turned off, and the data would be deleted.

The spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Saeed Khatibzadeh, tweeted on Saturday that “Out of a steadfast commitment to salvage a deal that the US tried to torpedo, Iran has been the most active party in Vienna, proposing most drafts.”

In 2018, President D9onald Trump left the JCPOA and restored the economic sanctions against Iran.

A new round of talks to revive the (JCPOA) began in Vienna on April 6 between Iran and the UK, France, Russia, China, plus Germany.