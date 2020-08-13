Photo Credit: Marjorie Taylor Greene's Facebook page

Mainstream media in the US are shocked that businesswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has beaten her GOP opponents to win the party’s nomination to represent Georgia’s 14th congressional district. In response, the Associated Press repeated the much copied & pasted claim against the candidate that she supports “the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory,” and that she is a racist, an Islamophobe and an anti-Semite.

The QAnon theory, which is promoted by President Donald Trump, suggests that there is a “deep state” apparatus, a permanent government, if you will, which remains in power in Washington regardless of who is in the White House. The comic book version of this conspiracy theory involves “revelations” from an individual calling himself Q, who depicts a cabal of leftwing and liberal Democrats determined to sabotage Trump’s efforts in government. But the idea itself, involving government civil servants who stay on no matter who is in charge is part of the political landscape in every democracy.

According to the AP, “Greene has amassed tens of thousands of followers on social media, where she often posts videos of herself speaking directly to the camera. Those videos have helped propel her popularity with her base, but also drawn condemnation after videos surfaced in which she complains of an ‘Islamic invasion’ into government offices, claims Black and Hispanic men are held back by ‘gangs and dealing drugs,’ and pushes an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory that billionaire philanthropist George Soros, who is Jewish, collaborated with the Nazis.”

Yours truly rebuffed most of these arguments last June (Candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene Tells It Like It Is So Much, Even the GOP Hates Her), particularly the anti-Semitic claim (because I work for a Jewish newspaper). I sat down and watched one of her more “scandalous” videos, at least according to Politico, and, based strictly on this video I disagree with some of her points (she is wrong on Muslims being sworn in on a Koran); kind of understood her point on some (I don’t think black Americans looking at confederate statues should be filled with pride at how far we’ve gone, but I’m also not crazy about toppling statues in parks); and agreed with her on the excesses of the BLM movement.

I really paid attention but did not detect even a smidgen of anti-Semitism from her. Her comparing George Soros to the Nazis may be a stretch, but suggesting he is a Nazi does not make her an anti-Semite. She really despises George Soros, but not because of his faith (which he ain’t got).

President Trump on Wednesday tweeted: “Congratulations to future Republican Star Marjorie Taylor Greene on a big Congressional primary win in Georgia against a very tough and smart opponent,” Trump said on Twitter. “Marjorie is strong on everything and never gives up – a real WINNER!”

To which she tweeted back: “You inspired me to run and fight to Save America and Stop Socialism!! No one will fight harder than me!!”

It’s too many exclamation points for my taste, but that in itself would not secure her a spot before the panel in Nuremberg.

Greene will face Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal in November, and judging by 2018’s results (the Republican took 76% of the vote), she will represent her district in Washington come January 2021.

Good for you, Marjorie.