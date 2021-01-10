Photo Credit: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead

Late at night on January 6, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, one of the most eloquent members of the Trump administration, who left her post on December 31, 2018, retweeted our friend Hillel Neuer message, which went: “My job is to face off against dictatorships at the UN, like Iran, Russia, China, Cuba & Venezuela. They are loving this.” Haley commented: “An embarrassment in the eyes of the world and total sadness for our country. Wake up America.”

An embarrassment in the eyes of the world and total sadness for our country. Wake up America. https://t.co/zWviZStoes — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) January 6, 2021

Advertisement



You can say that again – and Haley did. Speaking at a Republican National Committee dinner in Florida Thursday, Haley said, “President Trump has not always chosen the right words. He was wrong with his words in Charlottesville, and I told him so at the time. He was badly wrong with his words yesterday. And it wasn’t just his words. His actions since Election Day will be judged harshly by history.”

On Saturday night, Haley posted on Facebook: “The shameful display of the riots gave America’s enemies an opportunity: China compared the riots to Hong Kong protests. Russia, Iran & Venezuela all mocked America. Zimbabwe argued the US lost its “moral right to punish another nation under the guise of upholding democracy.”

If they still taught the classics when you went to school, you couldn’t avoid hearing in the background the voice of good old Mark Antony in William Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar: “Friends, Romans, countrymen, lend me your ears / I come to bury Caesar, not to praise him. / The evil that men do lives after them / The good is oft interred with their bones / So let it be with Caesar. The noble Brutus / Hath told you Caesar was ambitious: / If it were so, it was a grievous fault, / And grievously hath Caesar answer’d it.”

Nikki Haley wants the GOP’s nomination as its presidential candidate in 2024, and like the entire slate of Republican presidential wannabes, Haley has to court President Trump’s base, or they won’t vote for her. But she couldn’t hope to gain national legitimacy if she didn’t pull a Mark Anthony. And so, inspired by Hillel Neuer, she made her message about Trump’s achievements which have been dumped in the mud on his last couple of weeks in office. That was a clever tactic.

She praised trump’s foreign policy and his China policy, saying, “President Trump was our first commander in chief to see China for what it really is—the greatest global threat facing America. He held China accountable for its unfair trade, its theft of our secrets, and its egregious human rights record,” she said. “The United States now sees China with open eyes, and we have Donald Trump to thank for that.”

On Friday, Haley condemned Twitter for permanently eliminating President Trump’s Twitter account, suggesting it was the kind of “silencing” that takes place in communist China.

Silencing people, not to mention the President of the US, is what happens in China not our country. #Unbelievable — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) January 8, 2021

But she didn’t spare her former boss for his part in the Jan. 6 breach of the Congress, which she called “un-American,” and demanded the GOP denounce it “in the strongest terms.”

“If we are the party of personal responsibility, we need to take personal responsibility,” she told Thursday’s RNC conference one day after the riots. “We can and should talk about our major differences,” she added, “But we must stop turning the American people against each other, and this Republican Party must lead the way.”

On Saturday night, Haley also posted on Facebook: “There are no excuses or defense for this moment. There is only one way forward. Those who broke the law must be punished. We must condemn those responsible. We must recommit ourselves to upholding our American ideals. And we must all promise: We will never let this happen again.”

Should Vice President-elect Kamala Harris win the Democratic presidential nomination in 2024 and Nikki Haley get the GOP nomination, it would be the first time in US history that two women of East Indian heritage compete for the highest seat of the land.

What do you have to say about that, Mr. Mark Anthony?