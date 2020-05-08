Family and friends gathered on Union Street in Crown Heights on Thursday to welcome Rabbi Eliezer Gold, a fundraiser for Oholei Torah Yeshivas, upon his returned home after being hooked up to a ventilator for 28 days with the coronavirus, Crown Heights Info reported.

In early April, Rabbi Gold lost his father, and then succumbed to the illness.

Raising a glass outside his home, Rabbi Gold told the small crowd that when his wife showed up at his bedside after his recovery, her face covered with a mask, he asked her when was Pesach, and she said, Two weeks ago. So now he is going to keep Pesach Sheni, which the Torah provided to every Jew who had been unable to celebrate the holiday at its prescribed time.