On Tuesday, Senator Ted Cruz (R-Tx) revealed his perspective on the Biden administration’s role in imposing a ceasefire in Lebanon, claiming it was coerced by threatening Israel with a comprehensive UN Security Council arms embargo. The senator described this as a historic low point for American foreign policy. Meanwhile, a defiant, lame-duck President Biden appears poised to pursue a similar strategy in Gaza.

“I am deeply disturbed both by reports that Obama-Biden officials exerted enormous pressure on our Israeli allies to accept this ceasefire and by how those officials are characterizing Israel’s obligations,” wrote Sen. Cruz. “This pressure and these statements are further efforts to undermine Israel and constrain the incoming Trump administration.”

“Obama-Biden officials pressured our Israeli allies into accepting the ceasefire by withholding weapons they needed to defend themselves and counter Hezbollah, and by threatening to facilitate a further, broader, binding international arms embargo through the United Nations. Obama-Biden officials are already trying to use Israel’s acceptance of this ceasefire to ensure that Hezbollah and other Iranian terrorist groups remain intact across Lebanon, and to limit Israel’s future freedom of action and self-defense. Administration officials, including Secretary of State Blinken, today even downplayed Israel’s right under the ceasefire to strike terrorist groups in Lebanon when those groups pose imminent threats.”

President Biden promised on Tuesday that “Over the next 60 days, the Lebanese Army and the State Security Forces will deploy and take control of their own territory once again. Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon will not be allowed to be rebuilt.”

Except, of course, the majority of the Lebanese army soldiers are affiliated with Hezbollah, and so, in keeping with the ceasefire plan, they would replace their Hezbollah uniforms with Lebanese army uniforms.

And over the next 60 days of the ceasefire, according to Biden, “Israel will gradually withdraw its remaining forces and civilians — civilians on both sides will soon be able to safely return to their communities and begin to rebuild their homes, their schools, their farms, their businesses, and their very lives.”

How idyllic. If one ignores the thousands of civilian homes in Lebanon along the Israeli border that are each armed with stupefying loads of arms and ammunition, rockers, and RPG launchers still in their nylon wrapping; with each home also containing a shaft going into the terrorist network of Hezbollah underground tunnels. In short, there are no innocent civilian villagers eager to go home on the Lebanese side, only well-trained Hezbollah soldiers ready to launch the next October 7 massacre.

GAZA NEXT, THEN A PALESTINIAN STATE

President Biden arrived soon enough at the second shoe he was dropping on Israel: “And just as the Lebanese people deserve a future of security and prosperity, so do the people of Gaza. They too deserve an end to the fighting and displacement.” How will this be done, oh, it’s very simple:

“Over the coming days, the United States will make another push with Turkey, Egypt, Qatar, Israel, and others to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza with the hostages released and the end to the war without Hamas in power — that it becomes possible,” President Biden promised.

And so, Qatar, which served as a luxurious home away from home to the Hamas leadership, and Turkey, which opened its gates to the same leadership once Qatar sent them off – Turkey whose president regularly compares Israel to Nazi Germany – will take the power in Gaza away from Hamas.

But wait, there’s more, there’s the jewel in the crown of Joe Biden’s delusions about the Middle East, delusions he did not harbor before becoming Barack Obama’s VP, before joining GW Bush and Obama’s trillion-dollar vanity crusade to destroy the remnants of sanity in the region. Here’s Joe’s farewell to Israel:

“As for the broader Middle East region, today’s announcement brings us closer to realizing the affirmative agenda that I’ve been pushing forward during my entire presidency: a vision for the future of the Middle East where it’s at peace and prosperous and integrated across borders; a future where Palestinians have a state of their own, one that fulfills its people’s legitimate aspirations and one that cannot threaten Israel or harbor terrorist groups with backing from Iran; a future where Israelis and Palestinians enjoy equal measures of security, prosperity, and — yes — dignity.”

God help us. Well, actually, the King of the Universe did help us, but the gift will only arrive on January 20, 2025, as the last of the foul smells of Obama’s plot against a stable Middle East will finally evaporate.

As Sen. Cruz aptly described it: “The Biden administration has spent the last four years pathologically obsessed with undermining Israel and boosting Iran, including by coercing our Israeli allies to cede maritime territory to Hezbollah. They are now using the transition period to the Trump administration and a Republican Congress to try to lock in those efforts – and to constrain the incoming administration – by establishing what they believe to be irreversible diplomatic, legal, and military policies. However, these and similar international policies are not irreversible.”

No, they are not. And despite Prime Minister Netanyahu’s desperate promises to vigorously undo whatever attempts on the ground Hezbollah would be making to trap us, Israel’s protection, its very existence, depend on a disruptor Republican president taking over.

