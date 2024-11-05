Photo Credit: Official State Department photo by Chuck Kennedy

The US, Egypt, and UNRWA are invested in preventing the Arabs in the Gaza Strip, Judea, and Samaria from seeking a better life in other countries. This is a sinister effort on the part of the Biden administration whose main goal is to deny Israel victory against the Hamas terrorist organization and maintain a burgeoning Arab population in sub-human conditions as a way of pressuring Israel to make concessions which are often self-destructive.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty spoke on the phone last Sunday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and the two deliberated measures aimed at achieving an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and tackling the significant decline in humanitarian conditions within the region, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

Talking to the Egyptian foreign minister about the Arabs in Gaza is like talking to a prison warden about his general population. The Egyptians are invested in keeping the Gazans in Gaza and have amassed barricades along their border with the Strip to make sure none shall pass through. The only way Gazans are permitted into Egypt, on their way to safe havens in Europe and America, is by paying thousands of dollars to Hamas and Egyptian officers, draining Gaza of its more successful civilians and of their cash.

Abdelatty reaffirmed Egypt’s strong condemnation of Israel’s actions that hinder the operations of the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA). He underscored the necessity of strengthening the Palestinian Authority and recognizing the “West Bank” and Gaza as a “cohesive Palestinian territory, which is essential for ending the occupation and facilitating the establishment of a Palestinian state.”

All three entities: UNRWA, Egypt, and the Biden administration, share the same official policy regarding the Arabs in Gaza, Judea, and Samaria: they must not be allowed to leave; they must wait for the day when Israel would be submitted into accepting millions of them in its territory, effectively leading to its demise.

UNRWA CHARGED WITH REPRESSING PA ARABS’ MOBILITY

The UN has two very different agencies dealing with the recurring problem of displaced people during and following wars. There’s the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), which is mandated to lead and coordinate international action to protect refugees and resolve refugee problems worldwide. Its primary purpose is to safeguard the rights and well-being of refugees and ensure that everyone can exercise the right to seek asylum and find safe refuge in another state, with the option to either return home voluntarily, integrate into the asylum country, or resettle in a third country.

“Palestinian” refugees living in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, the Gaza Strip, Judea, Samaria, and eastern Jerusalem are covered by UNRWA. Unlike UNHCR, UNRWA does not resettle “Palestinian” refugees away from their camps, erected in 1949, and has no authority to seek lasting durable solutions for them. This is because UNRWA was established to perpetuate the “Palestinian” refugee until such day when they would all return to their homes inside the Jewish State – and inevitably destroy it from within.

Some 95% of the “Palestinian” refugees were born where they live so the term “refugee” hardly applies to them. The people who left Israel during the 1948-49 war are mostly dead, and the ones who aren’t were infants back then. But all of them are deprived of the chance to better their lives by seeking a better life in countries that vie for new migrants. Instead, they are forced to stay put and be governed by terrorist thugs who operate in cahoots with UNRWA.

Take UNRWA out of the equation, give every PA Arab the amount the agency collects in his name from various charities, and watch him resettle away from the dreadful camps and restart his life.

US WANTS HAMAS TO REMAIN IN THE PICTURE

By curbing the Hamas-infested UNRWA in Judea, Samaria, and Gaza, Israel created a temporary lull in humanitarian supplies to the Arabs in the Gaza Strip. The strategic “starvation” of these Gazan civilians was intended to once and for all rid the area of the most anti-Israel UN agency; and to clear northern Gaza of civilians to facilitate the capturing and killing of Hamas terrorists there. Only an estimated 400,000 civilians remained in the north, and Israel was hoping that by diverting humanitarian supplies to central Gaza, those civilians might be encouraged to finally clear out of the north.

But the US would not have it, since allowing Israel to pursue its winning strategy in Gaza could end up in an Israeli victory over Hamas, which the Biden administration will not tolerate. And so, the administration threatened PM Benjamin Netanyahu and his DM Yoav Gallant that if by November 13, Israel won’t renew humanitarian supplies to the north Gaza civilians, the US would embargo its military aid.

Israel relies significantly on military assistance from the United States as it engages in conflicts on multiple fronts while facing increasing criticism regarding the humanitarian crisis unfolding in northern Gaza. The reason for the diminishing humanitarian aid in northern Gaza has to do with Israel’s trying to establish a dead man’s zone there, pushing out all the civilians ahead of a final campaign against the Hamas remnants who are trying to reestablish their rule there.

State Dept. Spokesman Matthew Miller said on Monday regarding Israel’s ousting of UNRWA: “We were quite clear that we oppose that legislation and we have serious concerns about the implications of it being fully implemented, as well as our concerns about the underlying humanitarian situation in Gaza even before Israel passed this legislation that relates to the inability of a sufficient number of trucks to get into Gaza, and the inability of humanitarian workers, for a variety of reasons, to be able to deliver that aid to places inside Gaza to the people that need it.

“So, we have been engaged with the Government of Israel on this since long before we sent the letter, but really about several steps that we think they need to take since the Secretary and Secretary of Defense Austin sent that letter on October 14th. The Secretary talked to the minister of strategic affairs on Friday, Ron Dermer, about the – where we stand. I expect that he will talk to further Israeli officials later today about what steps they have already taken, and what more they can do. They have told us at various stages that there are several steps that they have in a process that they haven’t completed yet. We’re paying close attention to that, and we’ll pay close attention to that over the coming days.”

Let’s hope that a different president in the White House will see the wisdom in supporting UNHCR as the refugee agency in the liberated territories, and find adequate destinations for the suffering Arab civilians in South America, Canada, and the parts of Europe that still admit Arab refugees.

