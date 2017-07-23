Photo Credit: Media Adviser, DFM

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely made an open appeal to the international community Sunday to pressure Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas into ending his rampant institutional incitement against Israel.

Hotovely made her appeal after a condolence visit to the Salomon family at their home in the Samaria Jewish community of Halamish (Neve Tsuf). “It is a mistake to compare this bloody massacre in Neve Tsuf which was the direct result of rampant incitement, to the security measures taken at the Temple Mount,” she said, referring to the comparisons being made by Islamists in Israel and abroad.

“Whereas the massacre of the Solomon family is a direct result of incitement by the Palestinian Authority, Israel’s security measures at the Temple Mount were taken to maintain the safety and security of visitors to the holy site,” Hotovely said.

“In this case, Israeli actions were made necessary due to the bloody terror attack that took the life of two Israeli policemen.

“We are witness to the pattern of vicious murder by the hands of Palestinians for the past century and instead of hearing condemnation from the Palestinian leadership we hear praise from the parents who raise monsters.

“The international community must intensify their efforts to pressure the Palestinian Authority to call for a stop to the violence instead of demanding that Israel removes security measures.”

The patriarch of the Salomon family, 70-year-old Yosef, his 46-year-old daughter Chaya and 35-year-old son Elad were laid to rest Sunday afternoon at the cemetery in Modi’in, stabbed to death Friday night by a 19-year-old terrorist at their home as they celebrated the birth of a new grandchild in the family. Elad’s wife and five children managed to escape the slaughter; Yosef’s wife Tova, 68, was badly wounded but survived and is hospitalized in Jerusalem. They are also survived by three remaining children, including the mother of the newborn son, who is to join the Covenant with a brit mila (circumcision) this week.

Tova Salomon is still reported in very serious condition, and the family is requesting prayers to be said for her recovery, by praying for Tova bas Chaya.