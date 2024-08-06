Photo Credit: OpenArt SDXL AI

Officials in the regional coalition the US is putting together on Monday conveyed a clear message to Israeli officials to curb the IDF response to an Iranian attack, should one come, Reshet Bet Radio reported Tuesday. The coalition officials added: “Think carefully before you attack. The goal in the end is not to lead to an all-out war.”

So far, the Home Front Command is conducting “daily situation assessments,” and “there is no change in our instructions.”

Iran has announced its plans to retaliate against Israel for the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that US officials have started seeing Iran moving missile launchers and conducting military drills since the weekend, which could mean Tehran is planning to attack in the coming days.

?UPDATE – On April 13, 2024, Iran launched a significant attack on Israel with more than 300 drones and missiles. This attack was in retaliation for a suspected Israeli strike on an Iranian diplomatic complex in Syria. The United Nations Security Council will hold an emergency… pic.twitter.com/0cSri1kOwx — PIED ? ?? (@obehieguakhide) April 14, 2024

On the night of the Iranian attack on April 13, 2024, Israel planned a significant military response but heavy American pressure eventually led to a limited retaliatory attack near Isfahan. This time, the concern among the regional coalition members is much stronger, and therefore they are already discussing the Israeli response, which will likely come eventually, especially if the Iranian and/or Hezbollah attack results in heavy Israeli casualties.

And as the Israeli-Iranian tensions escalate, the US Seeks to prevent conflict amid a complex geopolitical landscape.

When Iranian drones and missiles were on their way to Israel on Saturday night, April 13, Jordan allowed the allied air forces, including Israel’s, free passage over its territory to block the attack. It was also reported that the Jordanians themselves participated in downing the incoming attack, although Jordan denied it.

Now, Jordan has declared it won’t permit Western forces to enter its airspace should Iran attack again. On Monday, President Biden spoke on the phone with King Abdullah II of Jordan. The President thanked the King for his friendship and affirmed unwavering US support for Jordan as a partner and ally in promoting regional peace and security. It’s understood that Jordan will not fire on Western warplanes as they fly over its territory to meet the Iranian missiles and drones.

Western diplomats told Kan 11 News they estimate it would be possible to restore the coalition that thwarted the Iranian attack in April: nine countries, including the United States, Great Britain, France, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain.

According to those diplomats, there’s a good chance that the cooperation will happen this time as well. “Everyone has an interest that the event does not turn into a regional war,” they said.

US officials are worried that Iran might launch an attack on Israel, potentially with support from Hezbollah and other allied groups, in an effort to overwhelm Israeli defenses. This situation puts the US in a difficult position, as it may need to defend Israel while also working to stabilize the region.

A potential escalation could disrupt President Biden’s efforts to negotiate a cease-fire in Gaza, which has become a key element of his Middle East policy. The administration is actively discouraging Iran from escalating the conflict and seeking support from Arab nations, especially as Iran has made indirect threats against countries aiding Israel’s defense.

On Monday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for de-escalation from Iran, its proxies, and Israel in an attempt to prevent a wider conflict. The US now faces the challenge of deterring an Iranian attack while simultaneously pursuing its diplomatic goals in the region.

An Israeli official said on Monday: “We are not seeking an all-out war, but we are prepared with a high degree of readiness to repel any threat – and then also exact a price.”

