An Israeli delegation that includes the head of the Mossad David Barnea and the head of the Shin Bet Ronan Bar is flying to Cairo on Tuesday to discuss a hostage release deal. According to Kan11 News, Israel has formulated a new draft of its position on the issue, which, according to sources familiar with the details of the negotiations, has “some flexibility.”

No one knows what’s the real meaning of this newfound flexibility, but God knows there’s a lot of room between Hamas’s demands for the cessation of the war, complete IDF withdrawal from Gaza, the release of thousands of terrorists with Jewish blood on their hands––including those just captured with very fresh blood from the Gaza envelope kibbutzim, and the return of the status quo on the Temple Mount to 2002, when Jews were essentially banned from visiting.

On Monday, during a meeting at the White House with King Abdullah II of Jordan, President Biden, who had rejected the idea of a general ceasefire because Israel has a right to defend itself, said the US was working on a hostage deal with Israel and Hamas based on a six-week ceasefire, at least, enabling all the sides to “take the time to build something more enduring.”

Hamas liked that, no doubt. Hamas is very much into enduring. Netanyahu, his defense minister, his entire cabinet, and the vast majority of Israelis want the exact opposite for the Nazi-like terrorist group. And this Israeli reluctance to let bygones be bygones in Gaza is extremely annoying to Biden.

In recent private conversations, including some with the Democrats’ campaign donors, Biden has expressed his frustration over his inability to persuade Israel to change its military tactics in the Gaza Strip. According to NBC, citing five individuals familiar with his remarks, Biden has singled out Netanyahu as the main obstacle. Despite Biden’s efforts to secure a cease-fire, Netanyahu is being described by him as being uncooperative and difficult to negotiate with, and Biden is feeling exasperated by the situation. One source summarized Biden’s sentiment, stating, “He just feels like this is enough. It has to stop.”

Biden has privately discussed Netanyahu in recent weeks, and his portrayal of his interactions with the PM is rife with derogatory references, referring to him as “this guy” in contemptuous tones. In at least three separate instances, Biden has described Netanyahu as an [anatomical expletive], according to three individuals directly familiar with Biden’s remarks.

DEMENTED FOLKS CURSE A LOT

According to the UK NHS, as dementia progresses, memory loss and difficulties with communication often become severe. And there are behavioral problems – a significant number of people will develop what are known as “behavioral and psychological symptoms of dementia.” These may include increased agitation, depressive symptoms, anxiety, wandering, aggression, or sometimes hallucinations.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, with the loss of control and inhibitions, patients may also do things that are completely uncharacteristic of the person you have come to know in your years together as a family or friend. Examples of this could be impulsiveness, swearing, sexual advances, and general social inappropriateness.

On Sunday, following a phone conversation between Biden and Netanyahu, the White House released a statement saying “The President reaffirmed our shared goal to see Hamas defeated and to ensure the long-term security of Israel and its people. The President and the Prime Minister discussed ongoing efforts to secure the release of all remaining hostages held by Hamas. The President emphasized the need to capitalize on progress made in the negotiations to secure the release of all hostages as soon as possible. He also called for urgent and specific steps to increase the throughput and consistency of humanitarian assistance to innocent Palestinian civilians.

“And he reaffirmed his view that a military operation in Rafah should not proceed without a credible and executable plan for ensuring the safety of and support for the more than one million people sheltering there. The two leaders agreed to remain in close contact.”

WE NEED AN OMELET MADE WITH UNBROKEN EGGS

Israel must press into Rafah, which has become Hamas’s last standing and final refuge. The defeat of the world’s most atrocious terrorist group is finally within reach – and this is when the world, including Biden, is determined to stop Israel. Last Thursday, a barely conscious President Biden called Israel’s actions in Gaza “over the top,” based on casualty reports that are provided by Hamas’s health ministry. Earlier, Secretary of State Antony Blinken complained that the number of Gazan civilians who are dying as a result of the IDF operations “remains too high.”

It was François de Charette who taught us, back in 1742, “On ne saurait faire d’omelette sans casser des œufs,” or, “You can’t make an omelet without breaking eggs.” It appears that Biden and Blinken want Israel to make an omelet with unbroken eggs.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Biden told King Abdullah. “Every innocent life in Gaza is a tragedy.”

The White House National Security Spokesman John Kirby was asked on Monday what the US would do should the IDF move into Rafah. Kirby refused to answer hypotheticals, saying instead, “There have been moments and there continue to be moments where we have the opportunity and have taken the opportunity to shape their thinking and to help influence the way they have conducted some of these operations, and that remains today.”

Biden and King Abdullah were united in their view that everything would be resolved with a two-state solution.

“I say this as a long, lifelong supporter of Israel, that’s the only path that guarantees Israel’s security for the long term,” Biden said.

King Abdullah said, “This is the only solution that will guarantee peace and security for the Palestinians and Israelis, as well as the entire region.”

Neither leader cared to explain why every single time, starting in 1936, that the Arabs were offered a two-state solution, they rejected it because they couldn’t tolerate sharing the land with Jews. They were much happier to slaughter their Jewish neighbors than live side by side with them.