According to The Washington Post, citing anonymous sources, an American team stationed in Israel provided supplementary intelligence that aided Saturday’s hostage rescue operation in Gaza, although the primary information was gathered by Israeli intelligence beforehand. One source indicated that the US contribution included overhead imagery. The sources requested anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the operation.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Saturday night:

We commend the work of the Israeli security services that conducted this daring operation. The United States is supporting all efforts to secure the release of hostages still held by Hamas, including American citizens. This includes through ongoing negotiations or other means. The hostage release and ceasefire deal that is now on the table would secure the release of all the remaining hostages together with security assurances for Israel and relief for the innocent civilians in Gaza. This deal has the full backing of the United States and has been endorsed by countries from around the world, including the G7, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, UAE, and Qatar, as well as the sixteen countries with their citizens still being held by Hamas. They all must be released – now.

Today I met with the families of Americans being held hostage by Hamas. I wanted to update them directly on the proposal that’s on the table right now that will bring their loved ones home and lead to a more secure Israel. As the President said last week, this deal must get done. pic.twitter.com/fAIxOq1fFJ — Jake Sullivan (@JakeSullivan46) June 4, 2024

The American team, comprising special operations forces and intelligence officers stationed at the US Embassy in Jerusalem, has been present in Israel since the war began in October. According to sources familiar with the situation, this team has shared intelligence with their Israeli counterparts regarding potential locations of hostages. This intelligence has been derived from various sources, including US drone surveillance over Gaza, intercepted communications, and other means of gathering information.

The US and Israel believe that fewer than 80 hostages are still alive. Eight American citizens are among the hostages who are still in Hama’s hands, but only five of them are presumed living.

As per the report, US intelligence analysts are assisting Israeli officials in their efforts to map out the extensive tunnel network constructed by Hamas beneath Gaza. Officials familiar with the work state that American analysts are contributing advanced analytical technologies capable of synthesizing fragmentary information.

While US defense officials have confirmed that American military personnel are providing advisory support to the Israelis, they have clarified that no U.S. troops have accompanied Israel’s military on missions within the Gaza Strip. President Biden has maintained a firm stance against deploying American ground forces in the region.

The Israel Defense Forces issued a special “urgent” statement late Saturday night, denying lies spread by the Hamas terrorist organization claiming Israeli forces used the US-built temporary pier on the coast of Gaza in their daring rescue of four live Israeli hostages from apartments in Nuseirat earlier in the day (IDF Denies Hamas Lies, Did Not Use US Pier in Hostage Rescue).