Photo Credit: Matty Stern, US Embassy in Tel Aviv

U.S. President Donald Trump’s Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt met Thursday in Ramallah with Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas to “follow up discussions on how to pave the way towards peace.”

The two men were joined by U.S. Consul General to Jerusalem Donald Blome, as well as Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah, PA head of General Intelligence Majid Farajjew and Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Secretary-General Saeb Erekat.

The envoys of the Middle East Quartet (the United Nations, Russia, United States and European Union) also met in Jerusalem on Thursday to “discuss current efforts to advance Middle East peace, as well as the deteriorating situation in Gaza,” the Quartet said in a joint statement.

“The envoys expressed serious concern over the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza and discussed current efforts to resolve the crisis.”

They agreed to meet again and continue their “regular engagement with Israelis and Palestinians, and key regional stakeholders,” the statement said.