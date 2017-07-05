Photo Credit: DS Levi

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon harshly condemned the vote Tuesday by the World Heritage Committee of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) labeling Israel the “occupying power” in the Old City of Jerusalem and criticizing archaeological excavations in the city.

“Nothing is more disgraceful than UNESCO declaring the world’s only Jewish state the ‘occupier’ of the Western Wall and Jerusalem’s Old City,” Danon said.

“Yesterday, I toured the City of David and the Old City with UN ambassadors from around the world, and explained the deep and ancient connection between the Jewish people and the holiest sites of our nation.

” No faux ‘heritage committee’ can sever the bonds between our people and Jerusalem,” Danon added.