Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Rabbi Shmuel Rabinovitch, the Rabbi of the Western Wall and the Holy Sites of Israel, on Monday morning, said the “Mi She’Beirach” prayer for the sick on behalf of President Donald Trump during the Chol Ha’Moed services.

״מי שברך״ הבוקר לטראמפ בכותל

צילום: ישי ירושלמי pic.twitter.com/W7UUVCRTat — יאיר שרקי (@yaircherki) October 5, 2020

Advertisement



Every Chol Ha’moed (the intermediary days between the start and the conclusion of Sukkot and Passover), tens of thousands of Jews gather for the traditional Birkat Cohanim (priestly blessing), in the Western Wall plaza, just a few feet below the site of our holy Temples. But this year, as was the case on Passover, the assembly was held with only a few hundred participants because of the restrictions of the coronavirus lockdown.

The event was attended by the Chief Rabbis Rabbi Yitzchak Yosef and Rabbi David Lau, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon, and US Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman.