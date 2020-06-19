Photo Credit: Issam Rimawi / Flash 90
King Abdullah II of Jordan meets with PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas in 2012.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi hopped over to Ramallah on Thursday for a snap visit with Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud “Abu Mazen” Abbas, to help strengthen one another in their opposition to Israel applying Israeli law to the Jewish communities in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley.

According to the Lebanese news outlet Almiadin, as reported by Mideast blogger/analyst NZIV, the Egyptian Foreign Minister, Samah Shakri, was also supposed to participate in the meeting, but he did not show up.

According to Almiadin, Shakri has more important business to attend to, namely: Libya, the Ethiopian Nile Dam project, and their own problems with the Gaza Strip, with whom they share a border and control entry and egress, except for the smuggling tunnels.

Shakri’s absence may also very well have been a message to Jordan and the Palestinian Authority as to how little Egypt cares if Israel moves forward with sovereignty.

Recently, the US openly expressed their own displeasure with Jordan, and warned them that their US aid is in danger, as they are opposing US interests in the region.

According to Almiadin, the Egyptian minister is likely to visit sometime in the coming weeks, which depending on Netanyahu’s timing, may very well be after sovereign law is applied.

