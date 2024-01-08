Photo Credit: Chaim Goldberg / Flash 90

A massive rocket attack fired at central Israel by Hamas in Gaza targeted multiple cities throughout Gush Dan and the Shfela regions on Monday at around 5:45 pm local time.

Red Alert incoming rocket warning sirens were triggered in Netzer Hazani, Gezer, Rehovot, Hatzor, Be’er Yaacov, Ramle, Givat Brenner, Ness Ziona, Sdot Dan, Lod, Rishon Lezion, Holon, Gedera, Hevel Yavne, Be’er Tuvia and Gan Yavne among other communities in the center of the country.

There were no immediate reports of physical injuries although several rockets managed to sneak through the Iron Dome aerial defense array.

Red Alert sirens were activated two hours earlier in Kiryat Shmona, Shlomi, Rosh Hanikra, Yiftah, Ramot Naftali, Mount Hermon, Malkia, Dishon, Dalton, Bar’am, Ramat Dalton industrial area, Kerem Ben Zimra, Avivim, Reichania, Alma, Jish, Gush Halav and Yaron.

Rocket fire was aimed at northern Israel from Lebanon throughout the afternoon, in fact, beginning at around 1:45 pm.

A home in the community of Shtula sustained a direct hit by an anti-tank missile fired by Hezbollah.

Following the sirens that sounded in the areas of Kiryat Shmona and the Hula Valley warning of a hostile aircraft infiltration (combat drone), the IDF Aerial Defense Array intercepted the “suspicious aerial target” that crossed from Lebanese territory.

The sirens that sounded in the area of Kfar Blum were activated following the interception, the IDF said.

An additional siren sounded in the areas of Yiftah and Avivim warning of a hostile aircraft infiltration from Lebanon. “The incident has concluded,” the IDF said, without further explanation.

Earlier in the day, an IDF soldier was wounded in an anti-tank missile attack fired from Lebanon toward the area of Mount Dov in northern Israel. In response, IDF soldiers struck the source of the fire, as well as additional areas in Lebanese territory.

The soldier was evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment and his family has been notified, the IDF said.

In addition, an IAF fighter jet completed a series of strikes in Lebanon, which included an attack on a Hezbollah military site.

“Hezbollah’s ongoing terrorist activity and attacks against Israel violate UN Security Council Resolution 1701. The IDF will continue to defend its borders from any threat,” the IDF said.