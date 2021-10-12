Photo Credit: Anne Dauphinais's website screenshot

Anne Dauphinais, 61, a Republican representing the towns of Killingly and Plainfield in Connecticut’s House of Representatives, last Friday posted on the CTNewsJunkie Facebook page: “King Lamont a.k.a. Hitler dictating what we must inject into our bodies to feed our family!”

The comment was in response to a report headlined, “2.2% of State Employees Still Out of Compliance,” and “King Lamont” is Connecticut 89th Governor, Democrat Edward Miner Lamont Jr., serving since 2019. According to the report, in keeping with his recent mandate, as of last Thursday, 97.8% of Connecticut’s 30,000 executive branch workers had agreed to either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested every week.

Despite the predictable outrage her silly comment, rooted as it was in deep ignorance of WW2 history (Connecticut Republicans were among the first to denounce her, as did several Jewish groups, including Connecticut’s Anti-Defamation League), Dauphinais is refusing to apologize. Instead, she posted a lengthy comeback to her attackers, also on Facebook, with this quote from Wiki:

“At the German concentration camps of Sachsenhausen, Dachau, Natzweiler, Buchenwald, and Neuengamme, scientists used camp inmates to test immunization compounds and antibodies for the prevention and treatment of contagious diseases, including malaria, typhus, tuberculosis, typhoid fever, yellow fever, and infections hepatitis.”

She then followed by comparing individual acts of Governor Lamont and Chancellor Hitler:

The Governor has also called for citizens who comply with his mandates to confront and call out the citizens who do not comply. In January 1934, Hitler youth were encouraged to confront and intimidate Catholic youth groups.

Further, the Governor is mandating that any state worker or contractor or teacher who does not submit to his experimental vaccination orders must be fired.In April 1933, Hitler banned Jews and other non-Aryans from civil service and Jewish Government workers were ordered to retire.

In this country today, if you have questions about the safety or efficacy of these experimental vaccines, your opinions are censored by social and mainstream media alike. On May 10, 1933, in Nazi Germany, books deemed “of un-German spirit” were burned by the thousands.

We have people being denied life-saving organ transplants in this country if they refuse the experimental vaccine. On May 17, 1934, Hitler approved a measure banning Jews from having health insurance.

Certifiable? You bet. Is it time to institute some standard of vetting elected officials to prevent idiots from becoming active lawmakers? I would consider it strongly. Is this God’s way of telling us to shut down the Internet? I do not doubt it (didn’t He just fire a warning shot when He took down Facebook?).

Connecticut House speaker Matt Ritter said Dauphanais’ comments were anti-Semitic, and compared them, quite insightfully, to State House member Gale Mastrofrancesco (R-Wolcott) who attacked the use of facemasks to the late George Floyd’s stirring last words: “I can’t breathe.”

So, for sure, not all anti-vaxxers are crazy, some even make cogent points about their reasonable fear of the government taking advantage of the Corona crisis to dismantle free speech and other guarantees in the Bill of Rights (unreasonable searches and seizures come to mind). But the need of the crazies in this camp of folks who would not be inoculated to enlist Adolf Hitler robs their effort of the gravitas it deserves.