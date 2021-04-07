<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/NpcCC5bhb7M?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720&start=1731" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Hallelujah! Last Thursday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had a good talk with the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York, which represents more than 50 Jewish groups. It was a Zoom conversation that focused on anti-Semitism, Holocaust education, and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. You can watch here the conversation between AOC and the JCRC’s outgoing CEO Michael Miller, hailed as the first public discussion of the Congresswoman of these topics with a mainstream Jewish group.

Here’s how mainstream the JCRC is on that Israeli-Palestinian conflict thing. On their website, under the heading Israel and the Middle East, they state:

JCRC values Israel’s integral role in the modern Jewish identity. We are committed to promoting a secure and vibrant Israel as the Jewish and democratic state and homeland of the Jewish people. JCRC strives to advance peace, reconciliation, and a two-state solution through education and community action, working within our community and with allies to fight the campaign to delegitimize Israel. JCRC hosts lectures and provides informative resources on Israel and the Middle East.

Yes, JCRC, 1995 was calling, it wants its perspective back. In the views of our brethren liberal NY Jews, Israel and the Middle East begin and end with creating a Palestinian state. Israel has forged diplomatic relations with more than half a dozen Arab states, from Morocco to the United Arab Emirates – but over in Manhattan, there’s no peace without a Palestinian eastern Jerusalem, complete with uprooted Jewish settlements and a demilitarized Jordan Valley.

They even have a program they call Invest in Peace, “a coalition of people who support the self-determination of Palestinians and Israelis and are dedicated to championing efforts on the ground that move these societies towards a shared future of coexistence and prosperity.”

They do declare, however, that “Invest in Peace believes the best way to end the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians is to create economic and people-to-people partnerships among Palestinians and Israelis.”

But the fact that the PA routinely stands in the way of such efforts to forge Jewish-Arab collaborations does not enter into a discussion here.

AOC agreed. “When we talk about establishing peace, centering people’s humanities, protecting people’s rights, it’s not just about the what and the end goal, which often gets a lot of focus,” she said. “But I actually think it’s much more about the how and the way that we are coming together and how we interpret that what and how we act in the actions that we take to get to that what — and so what this is really about is that it’s a question, more than anything else, about process.”

“That being said, I think there’s just this one central issue of settlements,” she stressed, “Because if the ‘what,’ if the ‘what’ that has been decided on is two-state, then the action of settlements — it’s not the how to get to that ‘what’ — and so I think that’s a central thing that we need to make sure that we center and that we value Jewish — rather, we value Israeli — we value the safety and the human rights of Israelis, we value the safety and human rights of Palestinians in that process.”

“Just like here in the United States, I don’t believe that children should be detained,” AOC said, perpetuating the lie that’s taken as gospel truth by the left, that Israel arrests Palestinian children. “Starting on those basic principles of human rights, I think we can build a path to peace together.”

No, we probably can’t. But as long as liberal NY liberal Jews and AOC are getting along, we won’t make a fuss.