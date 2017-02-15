US President Trump, Israel’s PM Netanyahu Meet the Media [video]

Live streaming was enabled for the joint news conference held by Pres. Trump and PM Netanyahu at the White House.



Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump at joint news conference in Washington DC

Photo Credit: WH.gov



U.S. President Donald Trump and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met together with journalists at the White House on Wednesday at midday.

JewishPress.com presents the entire news conference to our readers, inasmuch as what was said, all of it, is very relevant to us all. The president and the prime minister begin at -33:00 minutes into the briefing.

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: