Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90
Israeli police officers clash with Haredi men in Mea Shearim, Jerusalem, January 26, 2021.
Clashes between the police and the Haredim continued on Tuesday, when riots broke out in the Mea Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem after police officers arrived to enforce the corona regulations.
Israeli police officers clash with Haredi men in Mea Shearim, Jerusalem, January 26, 2021. / Yonatan Sindel/Flash90
Dozens of residents threw stones and objects at vehicles passing by, and also blocked traffic on the nearby highway using trash bins.
Israeli police officers clash with Haredi men in Mea Shearim, Jerusalem, January 26, 2021. / Yonatan Sindel/Flash90
A blocked bus was damaged during the disturbance.
Israeli police officers clash with Haredi men in Mea Shearim, Jerusalem, January 26, 2021. / Yonatan Sindel/Flash90
Police said their forces are operating in the neighborhood and are ready to use crowd dispersing means.
Israeli police officers clash with Haredi men in Mea Shearim, Jerusalem, January 26, 2021. / Yonatan Sindel/Flash90
So far, eight protesters have been arrested.
Israeli police officers clash with Haredi men in Mea Shearim, Jerusalem, January 26, 2021. / Yonatan Sindel/Flash90
There were also riots in Modi’in Illit.
Israeli police officers clash with Haredi men in Mea Shearim, Jerusalem, January 26, 2021. / Yonatan Sindel/Flash90
The protesters there physically blocked a police car and confronted the officer inside. Three were arrested.
Israeli police officers clash with Haredi men in Mea Shearim, Jerusalem, January 26, 2021. / Yonatan Sindel/Flash90