Israeli police officers clash with Haredi men in Mea Shearim, Jerusalem, January 26, 2021.

Clashes between the police and the Haredim continued on Tuesday, when riots broke out in the Mea Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem after police officers arrived to enforce the corona regulations.

Dozens of residents threw stones and objects at vehicles passing by, and also blocked traffic on the nearby highway using trash bins.

A blocked bus was damaged during the disturbance.

Police said their forces are operating in the neighborhood and are ready to use crowd dispersing means.

So far, eight protesters have been arrested.

There were also riots in Modi’in Illit.

The protesters there physically blocked a police car and confronted the officer inside. Three were arrested.

