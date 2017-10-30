Photo Credit: courtesy
Doug Goldstein

Doug Goldstein, CFP®, director of Profile Investment Services Ltd., and Ken French, Professor of Finance at the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College, discuss how to create a “perfect portfolio.”

Professor French suggests that most investors aren’t average, and therefore need to customize their portfolios. Investments should be based on personal goals and comfort level. Listen to learn how to look at the market as a whole, and customize an investment strategy that is perfect for you. Hint: it has to do with understanding your personal financial goals.

You really want this to happen, but It could ruin you financially!

Doug discusses the impact of living longer on financial planning. He recalls his discussion he had with Professor Robert Merton on the topic, where they explored the problems caused by a longer lifespan. Doug boils down the main takeaways from the conversation and offers three tips for investors needing to prepare their portfolio for a longer retirement.

Doug Goldstein, CFP®
http://www.profile-financial.com
Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, is the director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd, a financial planning and investment services firm specializing in working with Americans living in Israel who have investment accounts in America. Doug’s newest book, co-authored with Susan Polgar, about using chess strategies to improve your finances, Rich As A King can be purchased at www.richasaking.com. He is a licensed financial professional both in the U.S. and Israel. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. Accounts held at Pershing LLC., Member NYSE/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Neither Profile nor PRG gives tax or legal advice. Before immigrating to Israel, it is advisable to consult with a tax attorney who is knowledgeable about Israeli law. Contact at doug@profile-financial.com
