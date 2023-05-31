Photo Credit: Mossad

The body of 50-year-old Israeli Erez Shimoni arrived in Israel from Italy on Wednesday after the retired Mossad intelligence officer was killed in a tragic boating accident Sunday on Lake Maggiore.

Retired Israeli Security Official Drowns in Italy, 10 Israeli Intelligence Agents Survive

Two Italian secret service members and the Russian wife of the boat’s skipper were also killed when a sudden storm capsized the vessel during an alleged birthday party.

Ten Israeli intelligence agents and 10 of their Italian counterparts were injured in the disaster. The 10 Israelis were flown back to Israel within hours aboard a military aircraft. The Italian intelligence agents were evacuated from the local emergency room and taken to a specialized facility to protect their identities.

“The coffin of the Mossad retiree who was killed in the boating tragedy due to inclement weather on Lake Maggiore in northern Italy arrived in Israel this morning,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.

“Due to his service in the agency, no further details are available. The Mossad has lost a dear, dedicated and professional colleague who, for decades, devoted his life to the security of the State of Israel, even after his retirement,” the PMO statement said on behalf of Israel’s international intelligence agency.

“The Mossad mourns the loss and shares in the grief of the family, which it will continue to support and embrace.”