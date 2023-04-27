Photo Credit: Rafi Avital / TPS
Scene of terror attack at the Giti Avishar Junction in Samaria on April 27, 2023

A Palestinian Authority terrorist attempted to attack Israelis late Thursday afternoon at the Giti Avishar Junction near the Jewish city of Ariel in Samaria.

The terrorist attempted to carry out a ramming attack at the roadside bus stop, but failed. Instead, he exited his damaged vehicle and tried to stab those standing at the bus stop.

One Palestinian Authority citizen was mildly injured and an Israeli suffered severe anxiety. The terrorist was shot and killed by IDF soldiers at the scene.

The Al Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade terrorist organization, linked to the Palestinian Authority’s ruling Fatah faction, claimed responsibility for the attack.

