Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

The Israeli government unanimously approved shutting down Al Jazeera’s news operations. Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi posted a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, signing the directives against the Qatari network.

The directive allows authorities to revoke the Al Jazeera’s press credentials and confiscate its transmitters.

“The government approved and I immediately signed the orders against Al Jazeera,” Karhi tweeted. “Our orders will go into effect immediately. Too much time has passed and too many unnecessary legal hurdles for us to finally be able to stop Al Jazeera’s oiled incitement machine that harms the security of the country.”

Efforts to ban Al Jazeera gained momentum in February after reporter Mohamed Washah was exposed as a Hamas commander. Soldiers recovered his laptop in northern Gaza and discovered he played a prominent role in the terror group’s anti-armor missile systems.

In October, Al Jazeera was accused of endangering Israeli soldiers by exposing details of where forces were assembling, prompting the Cabinet to approve emergency regulations to temporarily shut down Al Jazeera operations in Israel. While that move received across-the-board support from the security and diplomatic establishment, it was never implemented as Qatar emerged as a mediator between Israel and Hamas for a hostage swap.

The move is based on legislation known as “the Al Jazeera Law,” stating that if the prime minister is convinced that a foreign channel is harming the country, the minister of communications, after receiving at least one security opinion and with the approval of the government or the Cabinet, can take action against that channel.

At least 1,200 people were killed and 240 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Around 30 of the remaining 133 hostages are believed dead.