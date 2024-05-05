Photo Credit: YouTube screenshot

The Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP) on Friday released comprehensive research shedding light on the insidious activities of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) and its umbrella organization, the National Students for Justice in Palestine (NSJP), on university campuses across North America. The report reveals more than $3 million a year in funding for the NSJP linked to organizations accused of also funding Hamas.

Titled, “National Students for Justice in Palestine (NSJP): Antisemitism, Anti-Americanism, Violent Extremism and the Threat to American Universities,” ISGAP’s report delves deep into the roots of antisemitism within SJP, its connections to violence and terrorist groups, and its alarming rise in influence since the Hamas terror attack in Israel on October 7, 2023. The report sheds light on a disturbing pattern of radicalization and intimidation targeting Jewish and pro-Israel students and faculty following October 7.

?University of Virginia Virginia State Police, in full riot gear, are cracking down on the UVA Gaza solidarity encampment. Pepper spray has been liberally deployed. Get down there and support your comrades now! Free Palestine! pic.twitter.com/TlVUQqaK5E — National Students for Justice in Palestine (@NationalSJP) May 4, 2024

The research also exposes how SJP chapters have openly endorsed violence against Israelis, praised terrorist acts, and disseminated hateful propaganda aimed at delegitimizing Israel. Moreover, the findings highlight the alarming trend of collaboration between SJP and extremist groups, creating a hostile environment for anyone who supports Israel or opposes their agenda.

Key findings from the report include:

Antisemitic Ideology: SJP’s ideology and actions align with the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism, including denying Jewish self-determination, applying double standards to Israel, and using classic antisemitic tropes to demonize Jews.

Ties to Terrorism: NSJP and SJP chapters have connections to groups and individuals with histories of supporting terrorism, including sharing radical speakers and glorifying convicted terrorists.

Financial Support: The research reveals the complex network of financial support for SJP and NSJP, with millions of dollars flowing through non-transparent channels to fund their activities on campuses.

Legal Aid and Campaigning: Advocacy organizations like Palestine Legal provide legal assistance to defend SJP chapters against criticism while launching legal attacks against opponents. Additionally, campaigns like the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement are actively promoted on campuses.

Institutional Support: Despite their extremist rhetoric, SJP chapters receive support from student governments and university administrations, enabling their activities to continue unchecked.

ISGAP’s report underscores the urgent need for action to address the growing threat posed by SJP and NSJP on university campuses. Failure to confront these groups risks further radicalization and harassment targeting Jewish and pro-Israel individuals.

The report specifically highlights non-profit organizations supporting SJP that have been linked to Hamas, including WESPAC, Tides, American Muslims for Palestine (AMP), Americans for Justice in Palestine (AJP), and Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP). According to the report, SJP has strong financial ties with WESPAC, which serves as a financial sponsor by channeling tax-free donations through its accounts to SJP chapters. The report additionally reveals that SJP receives significant organizational support from American Muslims for Palestine (AMP), a non-profit currently under investigation by the Virginia attorney general. AMP has been accused of being a successor to a charity held accountable for funding Hamas. AMP has also admitted to funding JVP.