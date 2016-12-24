





Submitted by Chanalee Elhyani, Age 13 From

Photo Credit: Chanalee Elhyani, Age 13 From Brooklyn



A new tune for Maoz Tzur from famed Jerusalem troubadour, David Ben-Reuven

David Herman

About the Author:

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: