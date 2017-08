Photo Credit: pixabay

Everything you are hearing and seeing from the mainstream media serves a purpose. They are no longer reporting the news, they are writing it. If it doesn’t meet their ‘agenda’ it won’t be given air time. Gadi talks about three stories from last week and how the media spins it to have you believe something other than the truth. This is beyond dangerous, it is forcing what the Left wants you to hear.

The Danger Zone 28Aug2017 – PODCAST