Israel Approves Reconstruction for 1,500 Homes in Gaza

About half of the homes in Gaza that were destroyed in the 2014 war have yet to be rebuilt. Concrete is a dual purpose material and Hama tends to redirect supplies for its terrorist tunnels.



Gaza City seen in the background near the border between Israel and Gaza.

Photo Credit: Mirian Alster / Flash 90



Israel has approved finalized plans for reconstruction of 1,500 family homes in Gaza, according to the Ministry of Public Works in the region.

The approval comes in accordance with the Robert Serry Plan, undersecretary of the ministry, Naji Sarhan, told the Bethlehem-based Ma’an news agency. Sarhan said the Palestinian Authority’s Civil Affairs Committee had been instrumental in facilitating the approval.

Israel recently increased delivery of concrete to Gaza via the Kerem Shalom Crossing to 4,000 tons per day, up from 3,000 tons per day.

Concrete – cement – is a dual purpose item that has also in the past been redirected and used by Gaza’s Hamas terrorist rulers for military purposes, primarily to build military infrastructure beneath the enclave, including hundreds of kilometers of terrorist tunnels at a cost of millions of shekels.

As of this past August, some 50 percent of the buildings that were destroyed during the 2014 counter terrorist Operation Protective Edge war against Hamas remained rubble, despite the millions of shekels of construction materials and supplies and other assistance that poured into the region from foreign nations.

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

