Photo Credit: IDF

Israeli fighter jets struck operational tunnel shafts, an anti-tank missile launch post and Hamas terror infrastructure in northern and central Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces said on Tuesday morning.

One of the sites hit was the location where a missile aimed at Sderot had been fired on Monday, the IDF said. That missile was intercepted by aerial defenses. Shortly afterward, fighter jets struck operational tunnel shafts, an anti-tank missile launch post and terror infrastructure in the area of northern Gaza from which the launch was identified.

Advertisement





Throughout the past day, fighter jets also struck several Hamas targets in central Gaza, including a terrorist squad and a weapons storage facility, in the area where Israeli ground troops are operating.

Rockets were also fired at Israeli soldiers in central Gaza on Monday. No injuries were reported. Troops identified numerous terrorists at the location from which the launches were fired, and fighter jets struck and eliminated the terrorists.

During operational activity in central Gaza, two terrorists were identified advancing toward the troops in the area. An Israeli aircraft struck and eliminated the terrorists. In an additional strike, a terrorist was identified observing the troops from a military structure in the area. Fighter jets struck the structure, eliminating the terrorist.

Along the Lebanese border overnight, two anti-tank missiles fired from Lebanon landed in open areas near Moshav Dovev in the Upper Galilee. No injuries or damage were reported. The IDF struck the sources of fire.

Also, fighter jets struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the areas of Kfarkela and Khiam in southern Lebanon.

At least 1,200 people were killed and 240 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. At least 30 of the remaining 133 hostages are believed dead.