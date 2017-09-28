Photo Credit: Matty Stern / US Embassy Tel Aviv

Meeting on Wednesday with President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Jason Greenblatt, and US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the actions of the Palestinian leadership in recent days severely impair the chances of achieving peace. He threatened that the Palestinian Authority’s diplomatic warfare against Israel would not go unanswered.

Israeli Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer also attended the meeting.

The Prime Minister raised the issue of the PA’s refusal to condemn Tuesday’s terrorist attack, in which an Arab employee of several years drew his gun and shot at close range security personnel at Mt. Adir near Jerusalem, killing three and wounding a fourth. Netanyahu also cited the PA’s call to try Israelis before the International Criminal Court in The Hague and the PA accession to Interpol – a step which violates signed agreements with Israel.