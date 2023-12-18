Photo Credit: Courtesy, The Smiling Soldier Project

Editor’s Note: The images and stories emanating from the war in Gaza and the battles in the North are overwhelming, seemingly unrelenting. The Jewish Press Online is happy to share the “OTHER” moments, instances of warmth and joy in the lives of our noble IDF warriors, preserved and presented by the lens of photographer extraordinaire, Menachem Geisinsky. He is the founder and director of the Smiling Soldiers Project whose purpose is to share the true face and humanity of our IDF soldiers with the world while bringing joy and a smile to our heroes in uniform. Find comfort and hope in these inspiring images.

From the photographer and founder of “The Smiling Soldier Project, Menachem Geisinsky:

Elad was serving as a reservist in the IDF’s tank corps

when his wife gave birth to a beautiful, healthy, little girl.

I met him at the Western Wall in Jerusalem recently where he came directly

from Gaza (notice the “tactical onesie” that tankists wear) to pray for his little girl, and family. As we met, Elad was rushing to the hospital to join his awaiting wife and newborn daughter. MAZAL TOV!