The Israel Defense Forces struck the operational apartment of the deputy commander of the Hamas military wing, the Izz a-Din al-Qassam Brigades in northern Gaza.

In addition, Israeli forces struck three additional operational apartments.

One belonged to the company commander in the Sajaiya regiment in northern Gaza. Another belonged to the company commander in the Shabura regiment, also in northern Gaza. The third apartment belonged to the Hamas company commander in the Deir al-Balah regiment in Gaza.

All of the apartments were used for planning and operation of the recent attacks by Hamas. Some were also used for planning and operation of previous attacks, the IDF said.

