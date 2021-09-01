Photo Credit: MoD Border Passage Authority

Israel’s security services were successful in thwarting an attempt to transfer advanced filtering equipment from the Hebron area to the Gaza Strip, apparently on its way to be fitted in Hamas’ terror tunnels.

Transit Authority security inspectors at the Tarkumiya crossing near Hebron exposed on Wednesday an unusual smuggling attempt of advanced ventilation systems, which were supposedly intended for the Hamas tunnel project in Gaza.

The shipment included filters, valves and even assembly instructions in Hebrew.

The equipment was seized and an investigation has been launched by Israel’s security establishment.

Israel’s combined security agencies have been successful in thwarting thousands of attempts to smuggle illicit materials and products into the Gaza Strip in the past years.

In many of the incidents, the smuggled materials and products are meant for Hamas’ rocket production program or its military build-up, including its elaborate underground city, dubbed by the IDF as the “Metro.”