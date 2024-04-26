Photo Credit: YouTube screenshot

Pro-Hamas demonstrations are surging across US campuses this week, resulting in the arrest of hundreds of individuals at universities nationwide.

On Thursday, The Jewish Press reported that over the past two weeks, most higher education institutions in the city joined Columbia University in a hate fest (Antisemitic Rage Sweeps NYC’s Higher Education System) that included The New School and New York University.

Columbia University is in its 8th day of Pro Hamas Protests ?

But the list of hate-filled American campuses literally stretches from sea to shiny sea, with pro-Hamas protesters chanting their yearning for the annihilation of the Jewish State, “from the river to the sea.”

Brown University (Providence, Rhode Island) has pinpointed approximately 130 students it claims breached a school conduct code prohibiting encampments on campus. The university stated that those found accountable will face disciplinary action based on their conduct and additional considerations such as prior violations.

During a protest at Emory University (Atlanta, Georgia), 28 individuals were arrested, including 20 members of the Emory community, according to Cheryl Elliott, Vice President for Public Safety. Georgia State Patrol deployed pepper balls “to control the unruly crowd.” A faction of Democratic Georgia state lawmakers criticized the “excessive force used by Georgia State Patrol” in the arrests at Emory.

At Emerson College (Boston, Massachusetts), over 100 individuals were arrested and four police officers sustained injuries during the clearance of an encampment, as reported by the Boston Police Department. President Jay Bernhardt acknowledged and honored “the civic activism and passion that ignited the protest” following the numerous arrests.

At Northeastern University (Boston), dozens of protesters formed a circle around a tent encampment on Centennial Common to protest Israel’s war in Gaza. Police moved in on the demonstrators carrying zip-tie handcuffs, but the officers eventually left the area without carrying out arrests. Students told WBZ-TV that they were asked to show their college IDs or leave campus, but refused to comply.

At Indiana University (Bloomington), 33 individuals were detained on campus on Thursday in connection with encampment protests.

George Washington University (Washington, DC) requested assistance from the DC Metropolitan Police to relocate an “unauthorized protest encampment” on campus, according to university president Ellen M. Granberg. This decision was made “after multiple directives from GWPD to move to an alternate demonstration area on campus were ignored by participants of the encampment.”

At the University of Southern California (Los Angeles), nearly 100 individuals have been arrested on campus, and the main commencement ceremony next month has been canceled due to “new safety measures in place.” Some demonstrators were arrested for refusing the LAPD’s order to disperse.

At the University of California, Los Angeles, a “demonstration with encampments” emerged on Thursday. Participants erected a makeshift wooden fence and displayed signs with slogans that declared, “UCLA Says Free Palestine,” “Blood on the UC Hands” and “When people are occupied, resistance is justified.”

At the University of Texas at Austin, on Wednesday, state and university police in riot gear on horseback, bicycles, motorcycles, cars, and on foot, ordered a crowd of protesters to disperse or face arrests. According to The Austin-American Statesman, Police engaged with protesters “seemingly indiscriminately, arresting protesters at the forefront,” before pushing them back and toppling a tent stocked with food and water.

By Wednesday evening, 30 protesters had been arrested.

Since Thursday a week ago, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, University of Michigan, University of New Mexico, University of California, Berkeley, Yale University, and Harvard University saw protests and in most cases encampments.