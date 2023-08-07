Photo Credit: Chen Leopold/Flash90

Six factors are considered in determining a country’s level of happiness, according to The World Happiness Report, a publication offering articles and rankings of national happiness. As of March 2023, Finland has been ranked the happiest country in the world six times in a row – and Israel is in fourth place. The factors are:

Income

Health

Having someone to count on

Having a sense of freedom to make key life decisions

Generosity

The absence of corruption

The 2023 World Happiness Report was a triannual analysis of 2020–2022, heavily influenced by COVID-19 and other significant challenges. As we said, for the sixth consecutive year, Finland was ranked on top, followed by Denmark, Iceland, Israel, and the Netherlands. In the top-10 rankings, Israel jumped five places, while Switzerland fell four places.

So, here are the world’s countries, according to the 2023 World Happiness Report. You’ll notice that the United States came in 15th. And Israel’s neighbor to the north, Lebanon, is in 136th place, just above Afghanistan. Iran is 101, Egypt 121. The UAE, where Israeli doctors are dreaming of settling down to escape Israel’s “dictatorship” is 26th on the list. Have fun: