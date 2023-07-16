Photo Credit: Omer Fichman/FLASH90

The Prime Minister’s Office on Sunday morning updated the medical condition of Benjamin Netanyahu, who was hospitalized Saturday afternoon at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan.

“The Prime Minister continued to undergo tests at the Sheba Medical Center,” went the announcement. “The tests are normal, his condition is very good and he is expected to be released later today.”

Netanyahu was taken to the emergency department at Sheba Hospital after feeling unwell. It was later reported that he complained of dizziness after sailing on Lake Kinneret with his wife Sara during the heat hours. The initial assessment was that Netanyahu suffered from dehydration.

מאחל לראש הממשלה נתניהו רפואה שלמה ובריאות טובה. תרגיש טוב. — יאיר לפיד – Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) July 15, 2023

Wishes for a speedy recovery came from all ends of the political spectrum, including Opposition Leader Yair Lapid, who tweeted: “I wish Prime Minister Netanyahu a complete recovery and good health. Feel good.” Yisrael Beitenu Chairman Avigdor Liberman wished his former ally “complete healing and only health.” National Camp Chairman Benny Gantz wrote: “I wish Prime Minister Netanyahu a speedy recovery and perfect health.”

The last time Netanyahu was hospitalized was while he was serving as opposition leader. Netanyahu, who felt unwell during the Yom Kippur fast of 2021, made his way to Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem, where he underwent a series of tests that “came out normal.”