Photo Credit: Based on free images from GPO and WAMnews

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has postponed a planned visit to the United Arab Emirates that was scheduled for next week, according to a report by the Hebrew-language Ynet news site.

This would have been the first visit by the prime minister since Israel and the Gulf nation established formal diplomatic relations in a launch of the Abraham Accords this past September.

A previously scheduled visit was cancelled by the Emiratis.

This visit was postponed by Netanyahu’s team due to the current political crisis in the government coalition. A bill proposing new elections has already passed an initial vote in the Knesset and moved on to committee for processing, prior to the three required final readings that will determine the fate of Israel’s current government.

If the bill passes all three readings, Israel will be forced to endure its fourth national election in less than two years.