Photo Credit: Pixabay

Rabbi Aryeh Spero, known to many as “America’s Rabbi,” passed away this week after a long struggle with serious illness. He was laid to rest this past Tuesday in Hawthorne, New York.

Born in 1951 in Cleveland, Ohio, Rabbi Spero was the president of the Conference of Jewish Affairs and the Caucus for America, and the founder and president of Quality Kosher Supervision. He was an influential theologian and politically conservative spokesperson, as well as the celebrated author of Push Back: The Battle to Save America’s Judeo-Christian Heritage and Why Israel Matters to You.

A prolific writer, the rabbi’s op-eds have been published in dozens of national newspapers, including The Jewish Press. His articles on Judaism were likewise published by numerous Jewish media, including The Jewish Press; he was also a frequent guest on both radio and television news programs.

Rabbi Spero delivered the opening prayer at the 2020 GOP National Convention, blessing then-President Donald Trump and warned against those attempting to undermine social justice in the name of “democracy” and urged Americans to preserve their Judeo-Christian heritage. He testified in front of the House Judiciary Committee about religious liberty, and was the first rabbi to publicly endorse the candidacy of Ronald Reagan for president.

Rabbi Spero is survived by his wife Beth Gilinsky Spero, their three sons, Benjamin (Jenna) Spero, Alexander Spero, and Samuel Spero, and the rabbi’s sister, Sarah Spero Fordonski (Shmuel Mordecai) of Detroit and brother, Shmuel Avigdor Spero of Toronto, as well as his brother-in-law Joshua Gilinsky of New York City and many cousins in America and Israel.

The family has requested that donations be sent in lieu of flowers to the Conference of Jewish Affairs in Fogelsville, Pennsylvania, to continue the rabbi’s work.