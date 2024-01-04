Photo Credit: Public domain

This happened on Thursday in a country calling itself “the only democracy in the Middle East.” An attorney for the legal counsel of the courts system sent a letter to the management and editors of Shvi’I, a national-religious shul weekly magazine, demanding the removal of a cartoon by Or Reichert showing former Supreme Court Justice Esther Hayut planting her flag on the back of a fallen IDF soldier.

Here’s the cartoon. The one right below it was published in Ha’aretz recently, and shows Minister Orit Struk flying on her witch’s broom above Air Force warplanes and saying, “I smell leftists here.” It was a response to Struk’s daring to ask an IDF representative during a cabinet meeting about the rumors that some pilots refuse to support ground forces on conscientious grounds. Both cartoons are equally nasty, but only one received a special note from a public servant.

לכל מי שיש טענה כלפי הקריקטורה הנ”ל, אשמח אם יצרף תגובה דומה שלו לקריקטורה של בידרמן שעלה רק לפני יומיים.

שנבין שאין לו הזדעזעות חלילה חד צדדית pic.twitter.com/EkoHMQ1Sss — ?? Noa Lavi ?? (@NoaLavi6) January 4, 2024

Advertisement





“This is a seriously dangerous item that may raise suspicion of incitement to violence,” wrote the legal hack, one Barak Leiser. “In addition, the publication may result in a suspicion of denigrating the court. … You are ordered to act immediately to remove the item from all the media under your control.”

The note from your friendly public servant concluded: “This letter does not constitute a waiver of the right to take any legal or other action, including filing a complaint with the authorized agencies.”

יועמ”ש בתי המשפט שלח מכתב ל”שביעי” בו דורש למחוק את הקריקטורה על השופטת חיות “עולה כדי הסתה לאלימות” pic.twitter.com/gwEfJBOHTb — נטעאל בנדל Netael Bandel (@netaelbandel) January 4, 2024

Those of us who grew up or spent some time in a Western democracy are invited to scream in rage, disgust, fear, and above all, astonishment. Yes, Virginia, in the Jewish State posting harsh cartoons of public officials past and present may get you a visit from the “authorized agencies,” and even land you in jail.

Needless to say, this cartoon, also by Haaretz cartoonist Amos Biderman, did not get the warning letter. It shows Hayut dumping Justice Minister Yariv Levin in the toilet. Classy.

My personal taste in cartoons is more New Yorker and less Der Stürmer, but as a free speech maximalist, I must register my apprehension at the display of tyrannical intimidation by the court system. Also, I wonder when the inquisitors will catch up to this one. It is in clear violation of Godwin’s law. It says: “Welcome to the juristocracy of Israel!” above what looks like the you-know-what made up of two gavels.

ברוכים הבאים לדמוקרטיה היוריסטוקרטית של ישראל! pic.twitter.com/RIeceLPZJ7 — ביבי שלז BB Shlez (@bbsch9721) January 1, 2024

I’m not worried about the cartoonists, regardless of their level of refinement and good taste. I’m worried about the knock on the door.